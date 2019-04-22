Egypt's referendum on extending Presidential mandate ends today

*Monday is the third and last day that Egyptians will be voting on constitutional amendments that will see President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi remain in office until 2030. *

According to Egyptian Media house Ahram, Egypt’s National Elections Authority (NEA) didn’t not mention specific numbers on the turnout in the referendum voting, however it said that the first day of voting [Saturday] saw “a higher turnout than any other first day of voting in previous polls in the country.

“We are not saying how you should vote. I am saying vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, but at the end participate in the referendum. Every country has constitutional amendments, this is not happening only here. Every country changes it, once, twice and three times. People are confused because it’s our first time. If we do these constitutional amendments (more often) people will get used to it,” said Faten Mohamed, voter.

“We all have to vote as Egyptians, whether we accept or refuse [the amendments]. It is our right. Every citizen has the right to say yes or no,” said Karim Donato, voter.

The vote looks to extend the President’s mandate to six years and will make el sisi eligible to run for a third term.