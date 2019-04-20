Libyans accuse France of backing Tripoli assault

Hundreds of “yellow vest” protesters demonstrated in the Libyan capital,Tripoli against an offensive by military strongman Khalifa Haftar accusing France of backing him.

Wearing the trademark yellow vests of French anti government demonstrators, they flooded the Libyans central Tripoli square to rally in support of the internationally recognised government of National Accord.

Friday’s rally came days after a smaller protest brought out dozens of “yellow jacket” demonstrators

At Martyrs Square we reject the crime committed by the war criminal Haftar, against the militarisation of the state.

“Today on the Martyrs Square, we support the heroes of our armed forces taking part in the military operations against the invasion of gangs led by the terrorist Khalifa Haftar’s. We say no to the military rule and no to an individual rule but yes to a civil state,” said Ali Abboud, Libyan protester.

“At Martyrs Square we reject the crime committed by the war criminal Haftar, against the militarisation of the state and against the targeting of civilians with bombs, and blind missiles. We call for a civil state, God willing,” said Abdullah, Libyan protester.

However, the French embassy in Libya on Friday tweeted in Arabic that Paris was “opposed to the attack” on Tripoli and urged all parties to abide by a ceasefire and engage in peace negotiations.

More than 200 people have been killed and more than 900 wounded since the violence erupted, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.