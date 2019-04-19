Welcome to Africanews

Softball gaining popularity in South Africa [The Morning Call]

A community sports project is helping young people in a Cape Town neighbourhood with relatively high levels of crime, to deal with the difficulties of their everyday lives.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

