Tshisekedi calls on locals to trust health workers during crisis

President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday calls for the population to trust and cooperate with health workers as they try to contain the nation’s worst-ever Ebola outbreak in the East.

Misinformation by some local community leaders has led to locals refusing the vaccines while turning to traditional healers instead.

“I ask you my countrymen, my fathers, my little brothers, listen and cooperate with the medical response teams that are working tirelessly here to eradicate this disease. If you do so, this disease will not spread everywhere anymore and we will contain it and get rid of it completely here.” The president told the crowd that gathered to welcome him.

Several Ebola treatment centers have been attacked in February and March by unidentified assailants,burning down parts of the facilities. An action which is causing the current outbreak to spread at its fastest rate yet.