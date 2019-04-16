Libya's UN backed gov't wants dialogue, end to fighting

Libya’s UN backed government of National Accord has made a call for political dialogue with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohamed Siala at a news conference in Tripoli also called for an end to the fighting.

“ We see that at the very least, the aggressor must retreat, giving a chance for ceasefire and political resolution. That is the goal that we have set forth, and we are in communication with all our friends and all countries against this pursuit to lighten their positions “, he said.

We see that at the very least, the aggressor must retreat, giving a chance for ceasefire and political resolution.

Mohamed Siala heavily condemned the bombing of civilian areas, including schools.

“ Schools have been bombed with heavy artillery. Recently, a book storage unit has also been bombed, a storage unit containing books necessary for the next academic year. This not only obstructs this academic year, but the next academic year as well. These are all crimes in breach of international law, and are even elevated to the level of war crimes. Everything related to these crimes has been documented. We have also communicated with the Security Council with written memos, which have been distributed across all embassies abroad “, Siala said.

The Director of the Civilian Medical and Support centre said there are a total of 475 wounded citizens, many of them civilians.

He put the total death toll at 76, that include two women and three children.

Reuters