Algeria: protests keep up pressure

Hundreds of thousands of Algerian demonstrators took to the streets Friday following the announcement of a presidential election on July 4.

The protesters doubt the credibility of the upcoming elections, which they believe is a government ploy to stay in power.

Belkacem, Algerian Protester stated that “the appointment of Bensalah is a great violation of the will of the Algerian people. He wants to summon the electorate? What elections does he want? We don’t agree, we don’t agree! Bensalah was told to leave and not to govern us. I can’t even watch it on TV, I feel disgusted.”

Social media where protests that led to Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation on April 2 began, have echoed with calls for the 8th consecutive week of demonstrations.

77-year-old Interim president Abdelkader Bensalah is barred under the constitution from running in the upcoming election. Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned on April 2 after weeks of protests from Algerians.