Lafarge opens 3rd cement plant in Yaounde [Business Africa]

Ignatius Annor

Business Africa

Africa’s longest twin-tower suspension bridge in Mozambique is helping to improve the local economy.

The over $785 million project has also provided skills training opportunities for thousands of local employees.

Plus, French industrial company Lafarge Group has inaugurated its third cement plant in Yaounde, Cameroon.

In fact, cement prices should be reduced in Cameroon for everyone to buy bags of cement.

It’s a first for the capital city. But in an already competitive market dominated by cement manufacturing giants like Dangote cement, how does this impact cost? We speak to a local economist to assess the cement market in this Central African nation.

