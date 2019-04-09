Six year old dj thrills Johannesburg crowd

Thrilling the crowd that slowly gathered in Johannesburg, South Africa at an outdoor concert.

The DJ has carved a niche and likes to mix house party music mainly for children.

Oratilwe Hlongwane, or DJ Arch Jnr is just six years old and the youngest in the land.

He's mixing techniques are just off! You'd swear you're dancing to an old DJ who's been in the industry for ages.

“He’s the best ever!”

“He’s mixing techniques are just off! You’d swear you’re dancing to an old DJ who’s been in the industry for ages.”

“The way he was playing, he was perfect. He played for the people, people were enjoying. You can even see after he finished people were following him to the car, especially the children.” Fans reacted at the end of the concert that extended into late evening.

His father, Glen Hlongwane bought him an iPad for educative games but noticed his son was more interested in a DJ app instead.

“As he continued growing up I always had a pair of decks at home and he’d like come join me and I’d be doing all these crazy things – watch me, what I do and he’d copy. Until like one of these videos I took from home went viral and people just like went crazy about this kid saying like, ‘hey this is talent, you need to do something about it’ and that’s when SA’s Got Talent approached us saying that they would love to have him on the show. We went on the show and ended up winning the showing and yeah since then he went bigger! I mean he’s like a little superstar now, right AJ?,” seating next to his son in front of a mixer in their studio at home.

DJ Arch won the South Africa’s Got Talent competition in 2015 aged 3.

He also received a standing ovation when he took part in the America’s Got Talent: The Champions, show which premiered in January this year.

Though he did not win the competition, his fan base rose on a geometric scale.