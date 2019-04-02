Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique cholera cases top 1,000 as authorities step up vaccination

Mozambique

Mozambican authorities are struggling to contain a cholera outbreak in areas affected by Cyclone Idai.

A massive vaccination program has kicked off in Beira, the country’s second largest city which was devastated by the disaster.

The World Health Organisation has warned of a spike in cases of the disease in the coming days.

Cholera is contracted by consuming food or water contaminated with the fecal bacteria Vibrio cholerae. It can kill if left untreated.

Watch our report

