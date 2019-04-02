Mauritania: opposition threaten election boycott [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Mauritania, the a coalition of opposition parties are threatening to withdraw from the presidential election next June over a lack of consensus on the composition of the electoral commission.
Opposition coordination leaders issued the threat last Friday after a meeting with the interior minister.
They are demanding the dissolution of the current election commision.
