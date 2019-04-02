Welcome to Africanews

Mauritania: opposition threaten election boycott [The Morning Call]

In Mauritania, the a coalition of opposition parties are threatening to withdraw from the presidential election next June over a lack of consensus on the composition of the electoral commission.

Opposition coordination leaders issued the threat last Friday after a meeting with the interior minister.

They are demanding the dissolution of the current election commision.

