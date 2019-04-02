LIVE: Senegal swears in president Macky Sall for second term

Senegal
The Senegalese city of Diamniadio is a hotbed of diplomatic activity as African leaders join citizens for the investiture of President Macky Sall.
Sall emerged winner of elections held on February 24. Beating four other aspirants with 58% of votes cast. The opponents rejected the results but said they were not going to contest it.
In keeping with the electoral laws, the Consitutional Court on the sixth of March affirmed his poll victory. Sall had 2,555,426 representing 58.26%, Idrissa Seck got 899,556 representing 20.51%.
Ousmane Sonko polled 687,523 or 15.67%, Madické Niang, 65,021 or 1.48% and El Hadji Sall also had 178,613, representing 4.07%, the court said.
The 58-year-old will be serving his final mandate in line with the two-term limit imposed by the constitution. Senegal is one of Africa’s most stable democracies. It has not experienced military intervention since independence in 1960.Profile: Senegal’s politically experienced president, Macky Sall
Which African presidents are in town?
- Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria
- Sahle Work Zewde, Ethiopia
- Paul Kagame, Rwanda
- Andriy Rajoelina, Madagascar
- Roch March Kabore, Burkina Faso
- Adama Barrow, The Gambia
- Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast
- George Weah, Liberia
- Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo
- Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali
- Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger
A look at Senegal’s 11th straight presidential vote since independence
Macky Sall quick facts
Date and place of birth: December 11, 1961 in Fatick, in Fouta region
Name of party: Alliance for the Republic, APR-Yaakaar.
Profession: Geological engineer and geophysicist – trained in Dakar and Paris
Family: Married to Marieme Faye with three kids – two sons and a daughter
