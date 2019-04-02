LIVE: Senegal swears in president Macky Sall for second term

The Senegalese city of Diamniadio is a hotbed of diplomatic activity as African leaders join citizens for the investiture of President Macky Sall.

Sall emerged winner of elections held on February 24. Beating four other aspirants with 58% of votes cast. The opponents rejected the results but said they were not going to contest it.

In keeping with the electoral laws, the Consitutional Court on the sixth of March affirmed his poll victory. Sall had 2,555,426 representing 58.26%, Idrissa Seck got 899,556 representing 20.51%.

Ousmane Sonko polled 687,523 or 15.67%, Madické Niang, 65,021 or 1.48% and El Hadji Sall also had 178,613, representing 4.07%, the court said.

The 58-year-old will be serving his final mandate in line with the two-term limit imposed by the constitution. Senegal is one of Africa’s most stable democracies. It has not experienced military intervention since independence in 1960.

Which African presidents are in town?

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Sahle Work Zewde, Ethiopia

Paul Kagame, Rwanda

Andriy Rajoelina, Madagascar

Roch March Kabore, Burkina Faso

Adama Barrow, The Gambia

Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast

George Weah, Liberia

Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo

Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali

Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger

Arrivée à Dakar ce dimanche du Président du #BurkinaFaso rochkaborepf et du Président de #Madagascar SE_Rajoelina. Ils viennent rehausser de leur présence la cérémonie d’investiture du Président Macky_Sall prévue ce mardi 2 avril 2019 à Diamniadio. pic.twitter.com/Ij0mK36L0x — Présidence Sénégal (PR_Senegal) March 31, 2019

Macky Sall quick facts

Date and place of birth: December 11, 1961 in Fatick, in Fouta region

Name of party: Alliance for the Republic, APR-Yaakaar.

Profession: Geological engineer and geophysicist – trained in Dakar and Paris

Family: Married to Marieme Faye with three kids – two sons and a daughter

