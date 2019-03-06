Senegal's Top Court confirms Sall's re-election

The Constitutional Court of Senegal has confirmed the re-election of President Macky Sall in last month’s presidential election.

Sall had 2,555,426 representing 58.26%, Idrissa Seck got 899,556 representing 20.51%. Ousmane Sonko polled 687,523 or 15.67%, Madické Niang ,65,021 or 1.48% and El Hadji Sall also had 178,613, representing 4.07%’‘, said Chief Clerk, Ernestine Ndèye Sanka.

In his first public statement since the elections, Sall reached out to opponents and promised to redouble his efforts in his second term.

I appreciate the meaning and scope of this new contract of trust. It motivates me to redouble my efforts and to do even more and better.

“I invite to a republican dialogue all the vital forces of the nation, without exclusion, dialogue to which my predecessors, the presidents Abdou Diouf and Abdoulaye Wade, could contribute’‘, Sall said.

Four opposition candidates rejected provisional results by the National Commission for the Census of Votes of the February 24 polls. But they refused to legally contest it.

AFP