Algerian president's resignation date announced - it's April 28

Embattled Algerian president Abdul Aziz Bouteflika will resign his post on April 28, state media in the north African country suggested on Monday.

The president will take “steps to ensure state institutions continue to function during the transition period…[the] resignation would occur before April 28, 2019”, a statement from his office says, AFP news agency reports.

The ailing 82-year-old leader was due to contest for an extension of his 20 years in charge until protests broke out in February 2019 calling for his resignation.

He announced that he was not going to contest polls slated for this month but now postponed indefinitely.

The protests continued despite his concession with a call that he leaves office immediately. He has in the last few weeks lost core support from the army and the ruling party.

The army through its head has twice called for the president to be declared unfit to continue in office. He hinges his call on a constitutional provision that lawmakers can use to remove the president.