Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pope's Sept. 2019 triple M visit: Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius

Pope's Sept. 2019 triple M visit: Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius

Africa

Pope Francis will visit the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius in September, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The Sept. 4-10 trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said, without giving further details.

Mozambique has been hit by a devastating cyclone and floods that have killed hundreds of people. The area around Beira has been the hardest hit.

REUTERS

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..