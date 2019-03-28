Pope's Sept. 2019 triple M visit: Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius

Africa
Pope Francis will visit the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius in September, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
The Sept. 4-10 trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said, without giving further details.
Mozambique has been hit by a devastating cyclone and floods that have killed hundreds of people. The area around Beira has been the hardest hit.
REUTERS
05:08
The place of African Women in cultural space
01:38
Morocco's 'hidden' Christians to push for religious freedom
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: Kenya's Margaret Kenyatta
02:59
Africa Development Forum: connecting East and West Africa
Go to video
Angola telecom giant maintains Africa's richest woman on its board
Go to video
Pope reactivates plans for South Sudan trip