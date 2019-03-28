Boeing unveils software upgrade for 737 Max jets

Boeing has unveiled the software it plans to fix the grounded 737 Max jets.

The upgrade announced Wednesday will prevent the plane’s anti-stall system from automatically pushing the nose of the plane lower, once’s the pilot indicates that’s not the direction the plane should be heading.

Mike Sinnett, Boeing’s Vice President for Product Strategy and Future Airplane Development.

‘’ We are working with customers and regulators around the world to restore faith in our industry and also to reaffirm our commitment to safety and to earning the trust of the flying public. We are working with pilots and industry officials, we have 200 of them today in our Renton facility and we will be spending time with them today to explain the updates that we are making to the 737 MAX to get their input and to earn their trust “, Sinnett said.

We are working with customers and regulators around the world to restore faith in our industry and also to reaffirm our commitment to safety and to earning the trust of the flying public.

Boeing reiterated its sympathy to bereaved families of the two fatal crashes in five months.

“ All of us at Boeing are deeply affected by the tragic loss of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airways passengers and crew. We want to share the most sincerest sympathies with the families and the loved ones of all those who were lost. Safety is at the core of everything we do, as people, as a company, as an industry “, he added.

But the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration is not yet on board with the upgrade. And so, all the 737 Max jets remain grounded.

The changes come after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday March 10 killing all 157 people aboard.

Last October, a Lion Air crash also left 189 people dead.

Reuters