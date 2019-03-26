Cyclone Idai: floods begin to recede near Beira

Floodwaters are beginning to recede near Beira more than a week after Cyclone Idai hit the coast of Mozambique.

On Monday, the Red Cross warned that survivors of the Cyclone face ‘‘a ticking bomb’‘, and called for renewed efforts to address the worsening health situation.

The death toll in Mozambique is more than in any other Southern African nation hit by the Cyclone and the number is expected to rise.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday, it will send more aid including food and shelter to survivors on Tuesday.

At least 656 people have been killed and more than 2 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Hundreds are reportedly missing in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

AFP