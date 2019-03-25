Welcome to Africanews

Comoros election: Opposition fears fraud [The Morning Call]

Opposition parties in Comoros say the forthcoming presidential elections could be marred with repression and vote rigging.

The Union of the opposition alliance has pledged to put up a brave fight with a united front against the incumbent President Azali Assoumani who is seeking another term in office.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

