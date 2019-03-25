Comoros election: Opposition fears fraud [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Opposition parties in Comoros say the forthcoming presidential elections could be marred with repression and vote rigging.
The Union of the opposition alliance has pledged to put up a brave fight with a united front against the incumbent President Azali Assoumani who is seeking another term in office.
01:53
Algeria: Thousands defy rains in fresh push for Bouteflika to resign
01:17
U.S. sanctions DRC election officials for messing up 2018 poll
Go to video
Here's South Africa's election in numbers
01:28
DRC: one police officer dead during violent protest as ruling party fail to win senate seat
Go to video
South Africa: ANC parliament list defies Ramaphosa's anti-corruption manifesto
00:54
Malawi's Joyce Banda quits presidential race