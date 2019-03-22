Bus collision claims over 50 lives in Ghana

An accident involving two public transport buses each with over fifty passengers in Ghana’s middle belt has claimed the lives of over 50 people, local media portals have reported.

A journalist with the privately-owned Multimedia group, Anass Sabit, said the accident happened in the early hours of Friday morning in a town called Ampoma in the newly created Bono East region.

The buses are said to have engaged in a head-on collision on the Kintampo Techiman road. One of the buses caught fire after the incident worsening the already bad situation.

Regional police have since reported to the site of the incident as rescue efforts continue. The road affected is one of the important routes connecting two parts of the country.

One of Ghana’s biggest privately owned long distance bus companies, VVIP, was involved in the crash. Ghana’s main road network is largely improved and have seldom been the cause of accidents.

Traveling through the night is a phenomenon that a category of passengers prefer hence the roads are usually busy even at night. Police are yet to ascertain the real cause of the accident.

Photo credit: myjoyonline.com