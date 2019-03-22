Algeria: Thousands defy rains in fresh push for Bouteflika to resign

In Algeria, anti-Bouteflika protesters defied the rains on Friday to demand the immediate resignation of the president.

Hundreds of them with Algerian flags and pamphlets thronged the streets of the capital Algiers reiterating their demand for the 82 year old president to step down.

“ I went out today with the Algerian people to force this regime to leave. We want a new Republic that guarantees equality between citizens. We have specifically come out today for this reason and to pay tribute to all those who have fallen. This is in memory of all the victims of April 22nd. I’m still part of the march against the regime “, a protester said.

Despite their determination to follow through on their demands, Algerians like this artist pleads for a non-violent mobilization.

“ I call this painting, the painting of peace. The main idea behind the painting is that every Algerian took part in these demonstrations. Painting is a kind of archiving of the movement, it is also a poem, a novel for the Algerian demonstrator. I was part of this movement. Every citizen has added his or her own touch to this picture “, said Hamid Sebaa, an artist.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced his decision not to run for a 5th term after massive protests.

He also postponed the April 18 presidential election. But at 82 years old and rarely seen in public, his opponents suspect him of wanting to extend his stay as head of state by postponing the elections.

Reuters