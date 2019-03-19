Comoros president shrugs off opposition vote rigging claim

The leader of the union of opposition parties in the Comoros said Tuesday it was time for President Azali Assoumani to step aside, barely a week before presidential elections.

Mohamed Ali Soilihi, popularly known as Mamadou also accused Assoumani of attempting to rig the elections.

“ Is this what we are asking the people? Scaring the people, making them lose the right to express themselves? I don’t think so. The Comoros deserves better. I think Azali has had his time. He has the right to retire politically “, he said

Responding to the oppositions, President Azali Assoumani says they have nothing to be afraid of.

“ We have set up a consultation committee between the opposition and the government. So all the elements have been put in place to reassure people, which is good… If in spite of all that they are not reassured, it is their problem. I don’t know why they are afraid “, Assoumani said.

Eleven opposition candidates are in the running for the presidential elections in Comoros slated for March 24.

In a joint statement, they called for a transparent vote. President Assoumani, elected in 2016, is seeking re-election and is tipped by observers to win.

AFP