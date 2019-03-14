Algeria to name new gov't

The Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will not be departing immediately, but there will be several changes.

On Thursday, Prime Minister, Noureddine Bedoui announced the formation of a new government no later than next week, which he says will be made of technocrats.

Bedoui said the new government will tap into the skills of young men and women of the country and will be guided by the demands of the youth.

Tens of thousands of Algerians have for some time now taken to street protests to oppose a fifth term for the 82- year old President. Bouteflika has been ruling the North African nation since 1999.

While the Algerian government has called for dialogue, the Prime Minister said the priority will be the holding of a national conference, which will be set up after the formation of the government.

Bouteflika withdrew his quest for a fifth term on Monday and delayed the holding of the April 18 presidential elections.

AFP