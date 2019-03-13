New Algerian Prime Minister pledges to listen to the people

The new Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui met his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia on Tuesday in Algiers. A meeting that took place in a tense environment following the strong mobilisation and protests street against a 20-year-old Bouteflika system.

Bedoui has praised the efforts of his predecessor and promises to listen to the people. Below is his statement in part.

“First of all, I would like to pay tribute to President Bouteflika and thank him for the precious trust he has placed in me. I would also like to extend special greetings to His Excellency, the Prime Minister and good brother, and to congratulate him on all the efforts he has made in the service of Algeria over the past few years. Algeria is going through a very special moment in its history. Algeria and its people are waiting to see the fulfilment of all the ambitions expressed in recent weeks, ambitions that are also at the forefront of the new reforms that every Algerian, especially the young, will soon witness. I promise all citizens that we will listen to people day and night, that we will get closer to them and serve them, especially during these times. All members of my government will accompany me in this difficult task and, God willing, we will be up to the task. “

For his part, the former Prime Minister, Ahmed Ouyahia conveyed a message of gratitude to President Abdel Aziz Bouteflika.

“We will not reiterate, through the media, the gratitude I expressed yesterday for giving me the confidence to carry out this task. I am fully loyal and in the service of Algeria.”

On Monday, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renounced his candidacy for a 5th term, bowing to weeks of mass demonstrations by the population Algeria who are demanding a new political era.