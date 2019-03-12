Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

'I love you': Ghana president's birthday message to wife

'I love you': Ghana president's birthday message to wife
Daniel Mumbere

Ghana

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo took to social media on Wednesday to send birthday greetings to his wife, and first lady of the country.

‘‘Happy birthday to my beautiful Rebecca,’‘ read the tweet.

The tweet was posted along with a postcard showing the couple together, a red rose and the words, ‘I love you’.

Rebecca, who has five children and five grandchildren with the president, is the daughter of judge Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph, who also served as speaker of parliament.

Married for 21 years now, Rebecca has been a vocal supporter of her husband’s political ambitions, that saw Nana contest for the presidency three times before clinching the prize in 2016.

The first lady, who is 68 years of age today, is passionate about women empowerment, early childhood development and education.

Ghanaian presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo (L) of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) talks next to his wife Rebecca after casting his vote at a polling station in Kibi, Ghana December 7, 2016

Rebecca, praying for and with her husband, at a thanksgiving service for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), four years ago.

Ghanaian presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) waves with his wife Rebecca during his last rally at a trade fair in Accra December 4, 2016

Celebrating African First Ladies: Nigeria’s Aisha Buhari

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..