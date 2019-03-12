'I love you': Ghana president's birthday message to wife

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo took to social media on Wednesday to send birthday greetings to his wife, and first lady of the country.

‘‘Happy birthday to my beautiful Rebecca,’‘ read the tweet.

The tweet was posted along with a postcard showing the couple together, a red rose and the words, ‘I love you’.

Happy birthday to my beautiful Rebecca. pic.twitter.com/3XRVQJNQHJ — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) 12 mars 2019

Rebecca, who has five children and five grandchildren with the president, is the daughter of judge Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph, who also served as speaker of parliament.

Married for 21 years now, Rebecca has been a vocal supporter of her husband’s political ambitions, that saw Nana contest for the presidency three times before clinching the prize in 2016.

The first lady, who is 68 years of age today, is passionate about women empowerment, early childhood development and education.

Ghanaian presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo (L) of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) talks next to his wife Rebecca after casting his vote at a polling station in Kibi, Ghana December 7, 2016

Rebecca, praying for and with her husband, at a thanksgiving service for his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), four years ago.

Ghanaian presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) waves with his wife Rebecca during his last rally at a trade fair in Accra December 4, 2016