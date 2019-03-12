CAR: Discontent over new cabinet grows [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Since the constitution of the new cabinet in the Central African Republic CAR which followed the signing of an AU led peace and reconciliation agreement, several armed groups have walked back from their commitment. And what else do we have?
Some ministers from certain political groups named in this cabinet have been issued warnings by rebel groups.
So, why is there a rejection or opposition to the the CAR’s new govt cabinet?
