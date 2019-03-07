Seychelles ex-president to be laid to rest today [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Seychelles is officially in national mourning today as former President France Albert Rene receives a state funeral.
Rene, Seychelles’ longest-serving president who led the island nation for more than a quarter century during one-party rule, died at the Seychelles hospital last week at the age of 83.
He had held office from 1977 when he took power in a coup d’état that ousted James Mancham.
