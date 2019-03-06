Ethiopia PM to mediate between Kenya and Somalia

Kenya
Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, accompanied his Somalian counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, where the former will lead efforts to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Last month, Kenya summoned its ambassador to Somalia, saying it was protesting a decision by the Mogadishu government to auction oil and gas exploration blocks at the centre of a maritime territorial dispute in the Indian Ocean.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is considering a claim on the two countries’ maritime boundaries brought by Somalia in 2014 after negotiations over the 100,000 square km stretch of sea floor broke down.
What is expected to happen in Nairobi?
The office of the Ethiopian prime minister said mediation efforts were designed to ‘ ease tensions that have been building’.
Abiy left with Farmaajo, after holding bilateral talks in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.
PM Abiy Ahmed and— Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 5, 2019
M_Farmaajoare currently on their way to Nairobi, Kenya to meet with UKenyatta. It is expected that the mediated meeting between Kenya and Somalia countries will ease tensions that have been building.
More: https://t.co/XnHGFdjA6n#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/3yeYIrxrZk
Somalia’s presidency on Tuesday tweeted that Farmaajo’s main objective is to ‘restore and strengthen diplomatic relations’ with Kenya.
H.E— Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) March 5, 2019
M_Farmaajoarrived in Nairobi, Kenya. The president’s main objective is to restore and strengthen diplomatic relations with the Republic of Kenya. H.E M_Farmaajo is accompanied by the PM of Ethiopia, H.E Abiy Ahmed.
While Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta met with Abiy twice over the past one week, in Addis Ababa and Asmara, he was not present too welcome the two leaders as they arrived at the airport in the capital Nairobi.
Go to video
Somali president in Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopia PM
Go to video
Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha breaks world indoor mile record
01:01
Ethiopia, Eritrea leaders visit South Sudan for high-level talks
Go to video
UK museum to return lock of hair of Ethiopia's Emperor Tewodros II
00:53
Kenyatta joins calls for free movement of Africans across continent
Go to video
Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese wins Tokyo marathon