Rwanda deploys army along border with Uganda amid standoff

Rwanda has deployed the army along its common border with Uganda as a diplomatic rift continues to rage between the two East African neighbours.

Uganda’s privately-owned Observer news portal reported on Monday that Rwandan soldiers could be seen along the hills at Mukaniga, Byumba and Buganza.

The report added that: “… at Chanika in Kisoro district, the Rwandan army can be seen patrolling the Rwandan side of the border.”

It added that Uganda’s Internal Security Organization, ISO, officials and locals had also confirmed the development. On their side Ugandan authorities say they have not seen the need for such a deployment.

The two countries in 2000 fought a deadly war in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kisangani. It is reported that the duel led to over 1,000 casualties.

Rwanda only last week said its borders with Uganda remained opened but that it was strongly advised that nationals avoid travel to the neighbour.

Kigali accuses Kampala of arbitrary detention of its nationals and backing of groups that are working against Kigali.