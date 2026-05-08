Chad declares state of emergency after deadly Boko Haram attacks

Chad has declared a 20-day state of emergency in the violence-hit Lake Chad region following a wave of deadly attacks blamed on jihadist group Boko Haram. The decision comes after at least 26 soldiers and two senior generals were killed in separate ambushes this week, triggering nationwide mourning and intensified military operations.

Government spokesman Gassim Cherif said authorities reviewed the worsening security and humanitarian situation in the region, citing renewed Boko Haram attacks, civilian displacement, and growing threats to people and property.

The latest violence followed a deadly raid on the Barka Tolorom military base along Lake Chad, where at least 24 Chadian soldiers were killed and several others wounded, according to military sources.

Cherif also said President Mahamat Idriss Deby thanked the government of Nigeria for its support and coordination in ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Bordering Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria, and Niger, Lake Chad’s remote islands have long served as strongholds for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, as attacks on regional forces continue to intensify