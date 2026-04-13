Pope Leo XIV’s Africa tour sparks hope, faith and calls for peace

Anticipation is building across Africa as Pope Leo XIV prepares for an 11-day այց spanning four nations, with believers expressing hope for spiritual renewal and political reconciliation.

In Cameroon, where nearly a third of the population is Catholic, the Pope’s visit is seen as deeply symbolic.

“It strengthens our faith and our ties with God,” said Simon Pierre Ngombo, who believes the visit could help ease tensions linked to the Anglophone crisis.

A major Mass is expected to draw around 600,000 people, while a planned peace meeting in Bamenda highlights the Vatican’s focus on reconciliation.

A moment of responsibility

Religious leaders also stress the broader significance of the visit.

Priest Juvencio Nguema described it as a moment of “social and spiritual responsibility,” with communities preparing extensively to receive the pontiff.

Rare opportunity for African youth

Excitement is equally strong in Angola, where young Catholics rarely have direct access to a papal visit.

“We are anxious and hopeful,” said youth leader Ana Maria in Luanda, noting the importance of the Pope coming closer to African faithful.

Spotlight on overlooked nations

Stops in Equatorial Guinea and Algeria are expected to draw global attention to regions often absent from international headlines.

Covering over 17,000 kilometers, the tour underscores Africa’s growing importance to the Catholic Church—while addressing challenges of conflict, youth engagement and social cohesion.