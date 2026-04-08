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South Africa to lay legendary Albert Mazibuko to rest

Recording artist Albert Mazibuko poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 2, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

South Africa is mourning the loss of Albert Mazibuko, a founding member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who died at 77 after a short illness. Known for bringing Zulu music to the world, Mazibuko helped the group achieve international acclaim, including five Grammy Awards.

Mazibuko joined the group in 1969, blending traditional Zulu songs with isicathamiya, a soft, shuffling a cappella dance style. His brother, Abednigo Mazibuko, described Albert as a steadfast supporter of leader Joseph Shabalala, saying he gave strength and guidance to the group, helping them navigate challenges and reach global recognition.

Reflecting on his brother’s legacy, Abednigo said, “As a family, we must celebrate his life, not cry. He taught us that even when times are tough, there will be better days.” He recalled how audiences once encouraged the group to hold their own concerts, helping shape the international success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

A memorial service will take place next Wednesday in Durban, followed by the funeral on Saturday in Estcourt. The family has urged friends and fans to remember Mazibuko’s life and contributions to South African music.

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