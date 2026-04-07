Zimbabwe launches new bank notes aimed at boosting confidence in local currency

Zimbabwe launched its upgraded banknotes on Tuesday with an appeal to national pride and confidence.

The BiG5 series features the country’s iconic animals to symbolise national identity and resilience.

The rollout begins with 10, 20 and 50 Zimbabwe Gold notes. Higher denominations will follow later, depending on demand and monetary conditions.

Citizens have long distrusted their own currency, viewing US dollars and South African rand as more stable. The new notes are part of a wider effort to restore public trust in local money.

In 2024, the Zimbabwean dollar was replaced by the gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold, or ZiG, aimed at giving the currency a stable anchor that would protect it from the rapid depreciation of previous monetary regimes.

The new notes will be available at banks, cash machines and through cash back services at retail outlets.

Old ZiG notes will remain in circulation indefinitely to avoid disruption or confusion among the public.