Demonstrators gather in Dakar to protest Iran war and show solidarity

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Dakar on Friday to protest the ongoing Iran war, voicing opposition to military action and expressing solidarity with countries affected by U.S. and Israeli operations.

Protesters waved Senegalese and Iranian flags as they marched and chanted slogans condemning global powers.

Organizers chanted “Down with Israel! Down with Netanyahu! Down with Donald Trump! Down with U.S.A.!” from the stage.

They said the march was meant to send a message from Senegal but also a pan-African message against war.

“Today we have to say that the consequences of this war are not limited to the Middle East. It’s a war that has tentacles everywhere in the Middle East, in the Gulf, but also in the entire world,” said protest organizer Mouhamed Barro.

Protester Cherif Barro, wearing a t-shirt bearing the image of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said he was there to stand up against injustice.

“They are bombed every day. We think that this is not good. We can fix anything without going to war,” he said.

The demonstration also drew international voices. Venezuela’s ambassador to Senegal, Regzeida González Herrera, addressed the crowd, criticizing U.S. actions abroad, particularly the arrest of Nicolas Maduro.