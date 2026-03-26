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Cape Town mayor campaigns for leadership of Democratic Alliance

Cyclists pass on a major road leaving the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, March 8, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP photo

By Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

The mayor of Cape Town -- South Africa's top tourist city -- says he wants to "build a relationship of trust" to draw more voters to the Democratic Alliance (DA), the second-largest party in the country's ruling coalition.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, 39, announced his bid in February. became mayor in 2021 of the touristy city seen as among the better-managed municipalities in the country.

Reigning DA chief John Steenhuisen announced in February that he would not run for a third term.

"I want to prioritise what I've called a closing the gap between the DA [Democratic Alliance] and the many millions of South Africans who don't yet vote for us by trying to build a relationship of trust with more people in the country, and give them the confidence that they can vote for the DA, knowing that we are going to do a better job in government for everyone, no matter where they live or where they were born," said Hill-Lewis in an interview.

Hill-Lewis is competing against Sibusiso Dyonase for the position. Delegates will choose the party's top leadership at a congress on April 11 and 12.

The contest is all the more important as the party prepares for local elections later this year.

Cape Town which Hill-Lewis leads is seen as among the better-managed municipalities in South Africa.

The centre-right party, despite claims that it is polling favorably, still struggles to shake off an image of representing the white minority.

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