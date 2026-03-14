Scores of Pro-Iran Shias defy ban to rally in Nigeria's capital

Scores of pro-Iran Shia Muslims gathered at the Abuja National Mosque on Friday, defying a heavy security presence to mark Quds Day with anti-Israel and anti-US chants.

Around 200 faithful assembled after afternoon prayers, carrying images of Iran's late supreme leader and voicing solidarity with Palestinians as US and Israeli bombardments continue to pummel Iran.

The protest, which lasted about 15 minutes, appeared to catch security forces off-guard.

Outlawed but active

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), which led the rally, has been outlawed since 2019 for advocating an Islamic revolution.

However, researchers have characterized the group as more focused on protest than political violence.

"The United States should withdraw its military assets from the Middle East," demonstrator Abdullahi Musa told AFP, adding of Iran's slain leader: "To those people who killed him, I'm sure they'll regret it."

Risk of crackdown

The government has previously cracked down harshly on the IMN. Last year, clashes at a protest left 11 protesters and one soldier dead, according to an intelligence report.

Friday's march followed similar demonstrations in northern cities on March 1, immediately after the US-Israeli bombing campaign began.