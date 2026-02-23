Welcome to Africanews

Mugabe's son appears in court over Johannesburg shooting

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, appears at the Alexandra Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.   -  
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

South Africa

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe, appeared in a South African court on Monday facing attempted murder charges after a gardener was shot at his Johannesburg home last week.

The 29-year-old and co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, 33, also face charges of defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police have not recovered the weapon believed used in the shooting, which left an employee hospitalized following an "altercation" at the Hyde Park residence last Thursday.

Court proceedings

The pair appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court and will return March 3 for a formal bail application. Police say the motive remains unclear.

Family background

Bellarmine is the son of Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 years until his 2017 ouster, and his wife Grace.

His brother Robert Mugabe Jr faced drug possession charges in Harare in October.

The brothers have a reputation in Johannesburg for lavish parties and unruly behavior, with their family issuing a statement Monday denying authorization for any spokesperson to represent them.

