Prolonged drought in Kenya leaves millions vulnerable

In drought-hit north-eastern Kenya, villagers have been forced to drag their dead livestock to distant fields for burning to keep the stench of death and scavenging hyenas away from their homes.

Mandera County along Kenya's borders with Ethiopia and Somalia has seen no rain since May.

The National Drought Management Authority has put about nine counties on alert, but in Mandera, the "alarm" phase is one step short of an official emergency.

"I have lost all my cows and goats, and burned them here," said Bishar Maalim Mohammed, a resident of Tawakal village.

Most of the residents here are pastoralists and they rely heavily on their animals to make a living.

The only remaining bull can no longer stand. He has been lying in the same spot for nearly a week, severely dehydrated with bones protruding through his skin, as his owner watches helplessly.

In the nearby town of Banissa, the man-made watering hole that once held 60,000 cubic metres of water is dry, leaving a barren expanse that children have turned into a playground.

Herds of goats, cattle and camels must now trek up to 30 kilometres to the nearest watering hole at Lulis village, jostling for the remaining water that officials are rationing.

"In two weeks this water will be finished. We are in a very bad state," said local resident Aden Hussein.

More than two million people across 23 counties in Kenya are facing worsening food insecurity after the October–December short rains failed, with rainfall two-thirds below average.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network recently said 20 to 25 million people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia need humanitarian food assistance, more than half because of drought.

"Our children are the next ones who are going to die," said Maalim Mohammed in Tawakal.

At Banissa's main hospital, an influx of severely malnourished children -- some arriving from neighbouring Ethiopia -- has overwhelmed the paediatric ward.

"Children are not getting an adequate diet because of this drought. They depend on camel and goat milk but there is none at all," said hospital nutritionist Khalid Ahmed Wethow.

The hospital, which serves around 200,000 people, has only eight tins of therapeutic milk remaining in its paediatric unit, which were expected to run out this week.

It depends on donations from organisations such as the World Food Programme, but with Western countries slashing aid budgets over the past year, it has not received any supplies in six months.

The Kenyan government and aid groups such as the Red Cross have increased water-trucking efforts, food assistance and cash support, but say they cannot keep up with demand.