Nigeria take bronze as Morocco and Senegal set up AFCON final [Football Now]

As AFCON 2025 heads towards a thrilling finale in Morocco, the host cities are buzzing with far more than football. In Casablanca and Rabat, art, culture and the passion of fans are turning the tournament into a continent‑wide celebration.

Nigeria claim third place in Casablanca

Back on the pitch, attention turned to Casablanca for the third‑place match between Egypt and Nigeria.

Nigeria's Super Eagles edged the Pharaohs to secure the bronze medal, capping a strong campaign with a podium finish.

Outside the stadium, Nigerian supporters reflected on a dramatic evening.

One fan insisted their team had shown their quality despite moments of controversy:

"I feel happy, and we were supposed to win this match, but again we couldn't, because we were denied a goal. It was obviously a goal, but we were denied that. And again, it shows how good we were in this match. We were able to go on and through penalties. Nonetheless, Nigeria came out to become third in this tournament, and it is a good one and is a plus."

Another fan celebrated a key turning point in the game:

"Our keeper saved Salah's penalty, and that is the first achievement in this AFCON, and we are happy. We hope Morocco will win the final."

Nigeria's bronze underscores another solid AFCON run for a team that remains a benchmark on the continent.

Homegrown coaches on top

One of the standout trends at AFCON 2025 has been on the touchline rather than the pitch.

All four semi‑finalists, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria, were led by national team coaches. It's a powerful signal of how tactical knowledge and coaching expertise have developed within African federations.

During the tournament, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger visited the AFCON 2025 Technical Study Group, where experts analyse data, tactics and trends emerging from the competition.

"I was impressed by the level of the coaches," Wenger said. "It shows that there is no gap anymore and that information today in modern sport travels very quickly and that everybody is at the top level and the marginal differences are very small."

His assessment reflects a broader shift: African coaches are increasingly shaping top‑level football on the continent, matching their peers globally in preparation, adaptability and tactical nuance.

Morocco vs Senegal: Who will lift the trophy?

With Nigeria confirmed as third, all eyes now turn to the final: Morocco vs Senegal.

The hosts will look to harness home advantage and a fervent crowd, while Senegal bring experience, physicality and a recent history of success at this level. Both sides have impressed throughout the tournament and pushed each other, and the rest of the field, to new heights.

The question now is simple: who will be crowned champions of Africa?

As the continent prepares for the final whistle of AFCON 2025, the story is bigger than the trophy alone; it's about football, art, identity and a new generation of African talent, on the pitch and on the touchline.

Football, art and identity in Rabat

AFCON isn't just unfolding in the stadiums. In Rabat, Moroccan artist and gallery founder Myriem Himmich is using the tournament moment to spotlight creativity and identity.

Himmich's gallery champions Moroccan, African and international artists, highlighting shared emotions and stories that echo those found on the pitch.

One striking work on display is by Jihane Hasswane, who explores "the aura of people and countries" through vivid compositions. Butterflies in the piece are coloured with different national flags, symbolising movement, transformation and the diversity of the African game.

"We can see here an artwork of Jihane Hasswane who is working on the aura of the persons and the countries," explains Himmich, surrounded by canvases that mirror the colour and intensity of the tournament.

From galleries to street performances, Rabat's cultural scene is mirroring the energy of AFCON, a reminder that the competition is as much about identity and connection as it is about results.