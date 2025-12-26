Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2025: Fans praise Morocco's organizational qualities

Morocco supporters light flares during the African Cup of Nations Group F match against Zambia at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, Jan. 24, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

CAN 2025

2025 Africa Cup of Nations fans are living the spirit of the tournament, with celebrations, chants, and colorful displays reflecting unity and passion for football.

The Africa Cup of Nations is expected to be more than just a sporting event—it is a true African celebration bringing together cultures, nations, and supporters from all corners of Africa.

The hosts Morocco have received widespread praise for their organizational qualities. The tournament is being seen as a dress rehearsal for the 2030 World Cup that the Kingdom is set to co-host with Spain and Portugal.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..