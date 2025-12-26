AFCON 2025: Fans praise Morocco's organizational qualities

CAN 2025
2025 Africa Cup of Nations fans are living the spirit of the tournament, with celebrations, chants, and colorful displays reflecting unity and passion for football.
The Africa Cup of Nations is expected to be more than just a sporting event—it is a true African celebration bringing together cultures, nations, and supporters from all corners of Africa.
The hosts Morocco have received widespread praise for their organizational qualities. The tournament is being seen as a dress rehearsal for the 2030 World Cup that the Kingdom is set to co-host with Spain and Portugal.
Go to video
Record rainfall in Moroccan city of Salé leaves residential buildings inundated
02:14
Rare bird species thrives in Morocco after succesful breeding program
00:45
AFCON 2025: Cameroon 'spiritually ready' to face Gabon in first match
Go to video
Fan zones across Morocco give added dimension to AFCON experience
03:00
AFCON 2025: DR Congo, Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia make early statements in Morocco
03:00
Bafana Bafana win, Salah rescues Egypt as AFCON 2025 heats up