Kenya’s Nairobi county approves paid menstrual leave policy

Nairobi County has just made headlines with a bold and controversial decision: women working for the county are now entitled to two paid days off every month for menstrual health.

The policy, approved by the Nairobi City County Government, allows female employees to take time off during their period without touching their sick leave or annual leave.

Supporters are calling it long overdue. Critics say it could backfire.

The move, which has been shared widely by Kenyan broadcasters including, makes Nairobi one of the first county governments in Kenya to formally recognise menstrual pain as a legitimate workplace health issue. For women who suffer from severe cramps, migraines or fatigue, conditions doctors group under dysmenorrhea, the policy is being hailed as a rare moment of empathy in the workplace.

“This is about dignity, health and honesty,” supporters argue. “Women shouldn’t have to pretend they’re fine.”

But not everyone is convinced.

Almost immediately, the announcement triggered heated debate across Kenyan social media and radio talk shows. Some critics warn that period leave could unintentionally reinforce stereotypes, painting women as less reliable employees. Others fear it may quietly influence hiring decisions, especially in a country where unemployment remains high and competition for jobs is fierce.

“There’s concern women could be seen as ‘costlier’ to employ,” one commentator noted, questioning whether the policy might hurt the very people it aims to protect.

Globally, menstrual leave is still rare. Countries like Japan, South Korea and Zambia have versions of it, but uptake and enforcement vary widely. In many places, women avoid using it altogether, afraid of stigma or backlash.

That’s why Nairobi’s decision is being watched closely, not just in Kenya but across Africa. Could this inspire other counties or countries to follow? Or will it remain a symbolic policy with unintended consequences?

What’s clear is this: a once-taboo topic is now firmly in the public policy arena. Whether Nairobi’s move becomes a blueprint for progress or a cautionary tale will depend on how it’s implemented, and how workplaces respond.