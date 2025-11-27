Putin says U.S.–Ukraine draft points could form basis for future peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin says elements of a draft peace framework discussed recently by the United States and Ukraine could serve as the foundation for future agreements to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking to journalists in Bishkek, Putin said Washington and Kyiv had divided a 28-point proposal into four components during talks in Geneva — and that Moscow had been informed of the process. According to him, Russia “generally agrees” that these points could guide future negotiations.

Putin emphasized that no formal draft agreement exists yet, only a list of issues that all sides have been examining. He noted that the topics were previously discussed with American negotiators before his visit to the United States, and were later sent to Moscow for review.

The Russian leader stressed the importance of careful diplomatic language, saying that every word in a potential deal would matter. He added that if Western countries want written assurances from Russia — including statements such as “Russia will not attack Europe” — Moscow would be willing to provide them.

Putin also cautioned that it would be premature to talk about final versions of any agreement. Meanwhile, an American delegation is expected to arrive in Moscow next week for further discussions, signaling ongoing efforts to explore a possible path toward peace.