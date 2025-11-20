Wealthy nations backsliding on commitment to global development

The world’s richest nations are backsliding in their support for global development, according to a new study by the Commitment to Development Index.

Of the 38 nations assessed, 24 were found to be regressing across multiple policy areas, including their commitment to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C. And that will have major repercussions for some of the world's poorest countries, Jiwoh E. Abdulai, Sierra Leone's Minister for Environment and Climate Change, told the COP30 climate summit underway in Brazil:

“For countries like Sierra Leone, which are some of the most vulnerable countries around the world. You know, one point five is a survival issue. It's not just a climate issue, it's it's an issue of our very existence. The argument is sometimes made that moving from fossil fuels is just a climate issue, but it's also an economic issue.”

Those 24 countries are doing less on finance, trade and security, with Norway alone among top ten countries to make net improvements.

Sweden leads the index, followed by Germany, Norway, Finland, and the UK, while the Netherlands has fallen out of the top 10 for the first time.

The study did find some positive indications, with more countries reducing carbon emissions, hosting more refugees, aligning corporate tax rates with global standards and cutting harmful subsidies to industries including fossil fuels and fisheries.

The CDI called on countries to look to larger policy areas like research & development and subsidy reform, which could have a significant impact on international development efforts.