China to upgrade Zambia’s Tazara Railway in $1.4bn deal

China’s premier Li Qiang is on a two-day visit to Zambia that will focus on the refurbishment of a Cold War-era railway line to further improve Beijing’s access to critical minerals.

Beijing is heavily invested in mining in Zambia, which is one of the world's top producers of copper, a metal that is integral to the production of electronic devices.

The two countries are due to sign documents to start the $1.4 billion upgrade of the Tazara railway line linking Zambia's mines to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam on Africa's east coast.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema praised China for its participation in the construction of the line in the 1970s.

"The Chinese people took a decision to support their brothers and sisters in Zambia, in constructing the rail line to open Zambia's trade onto the sea - the Indian Ocean - having had the southern route closed because of the colonial era issues,” he said.

The Tazara rail line was built by the three countries in the 1970s to avoid relying on transport links through what was then Rhodesia and South Africa, which were under white minority governments.

Li described China as **“**a good brother, good friend, and good partner of Zambia” saying Beijing wants to “steadily enrich our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership”.

“We want to work with Zambia to advance the cause of modernisation, to build an even stronger China-Zambia community with a shared future," he said.

This first visit by a Chinese premier in 28 years comes as Zambia emerges from a financial crisis with Beijing eager to develop a bigger market for its exporters.

Li, who holds China’s No. 2 leadership position after President Xi Jinping, is visiting Zambia on his way to the Group of 20 summit in South Africa.