UN seeks to expand presence in Sudan as violence intensifies

"The UN is a ship that was not built to stay in the harbor," UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Monday, urging a dramatic expansion of UN presence in Sudan as violence intensifies in Darfur.

Briefing reporters in New York City via video conference from Sudan, Fletcher said, "We need more UN boots on the ground," stressing that his latest visit is part of a broader push "to make sure we're mobilized closer to those we serve."

Fletcher described Darfur as a "horror show," adding that El Fasher is a "crime scene" based on testimonies from survivors. He said his trip was coordinated with other senior UN officials, noting that IOM's Amy Pope and WFP's Carl Skau were also there on the ground as part of a five- to six-week surge in leadership engagement.

Beyond Darfur, Fletcher warned that the UN must also monitor closely the Kordofans, emphasizing the need to investigate atrocities in El Fasher while preventing new ones.

Humanitarian needs remain overwhelming, he said, with "nearly two in every three people in Sudan" requiring assistance, and the UN appeal is 32 per cent funded of the 4 billion needed for 2025. He added that cuts were forcing "brutal life and death choices."

Fletcher said the UN had made progress in securing access to El Fasher "on UN terms," stressing that assistance must remain neutral.

He highlighted intensified diplomatic efforts and suggested "a moment of opportunity" may be emerging.

On engagement with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Fletcher said he spoke with General Hemedti and pressed both him and local RSF representatives for "complete unhindered access, safe passage," and an end to atrocities.

Citing strong regional and international messaging, including from the White House, Fletcher said all parties must grant humanitarian access and work to end the conflict. The level of impunity in Sudan, he warned, is “utterly, utterly unacceptable."