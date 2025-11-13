Cameroon updates deaths in post-election protests to 16

Government officials in Cameroon updated the death toll in last month’s post-election protests, saying on Wednesday that 16 people died and more than 800 others were arrested.

Data from two United Nations sources estimate that at least 48 civilians were killed during the demonstrations, while opposition groups put the toll at 55.

There has been widespread international criticism of the violent crackdown by security forces on the protesters.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday accused the police and gendarmes of using lethal force, committing killings, and arbitrarily detaining hundreds of people.

The NGO said many protesters appeared to have been shot dead by security forces while dozens others were left nursing gunshot wounds.

It added that some 2,000 people were being held across the country with many of them not having been presented before a judge.

The demonstrations took place following the announcement that President Paul Biya had won an eight term in office in an election that opposition parties and supporters said was rigged.

At 92, he is the world’s oldest state leader and after more than four decades in power, young people want a change.

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Biya’s main challenger continues to claim that he won the 12 October election and has said he will not accept a “stolen vote”.