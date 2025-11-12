Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN Tom Fletcher holds "constructive" talks with Sudanese army leader

United Nations relief chief Tom Fletcher speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Cairo, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Amr Nabil/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Sudan

The United Nations' top humanitarian official, Tom Fletcher, met with Sudanese Armed Forces leader General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday, in a high-level diplomatic effort to secure critical access for life-saving aid delivery across the war-torn nation.

Following the meeting in Port Sudan, Fletcher described the discussions as "constructive conversations" aimed at ensuring that aid agencies can "continue to operate everywhere across Sudan to deliver in a neutral, independent and impartial way."

The talks are part of Fletcher's week-long mission to address a catastrophic humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The humanitarian community stands ready to scale up and deliver life-saving support at the levels necessary to reach tens of millions of Sudanese people with food, with medicine and with medical support," Fletcher stated.

His comments underscore the urgent need to bridge the gap between diplomatic efforts and the dire situation on the ground, where millions face famine and displacement.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..