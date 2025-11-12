UN Tom Fletcher holds "constructive" talks with Sudanese army leader

The United Nations' top humanitarian official, Tom Fletcher, met with Sudanese Armed Forces leader General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday, in a high-level diplomatic effort to secure critical access for life-saving aid delivery across the war-torn nation.

Following the meeting in Port Sudan, Fletcher described the discussions as "constructive conversations" aimed at ensuring that aid agencies can "continue to operate everywhere across Sudan to deliver in a neutral, independent and impartial way."

The talks are part of Fletcher's week-long mission to address a catastrophic humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The humanitarian community stands ready to scale up and deliver life-saving support at the levels necessary to reach tens of millions of Sudanese people with food, with medicine and with medical support," Fletcher stated.

His comments underscore the urgent need to bridge the gap between diplomatic efforts and the dire situation on the ground, where millions face famine and displacement.