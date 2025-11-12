Turkish defence firms showcase products at fair in Mali

Turkish defence firms are showcasing their weapons at an inaugural four-day military fair in Mali’s capital Bamako.

They are the only companies taking part in BAMEX’25 which comes as the two countries deepen military ties.

It opened on Tuesday, a day after the African Union called for urgent international action to address worsening security conditions in Mali.

Jihadist insurgents have blocked fuel imports into Mali since September, creating a shortage that has closed businesses and schools.

Sabri Guler, an export specialist for Hedef Defence, said the firm had met with clients both from the Malian military and from private security firms.

"The government and foreign delegations are much more interested in assault rifles and pistols, because they provide coverage and are much more important for border surveillance and protection,” he said.

Malian Defence Minister Sadio Camara addressed the crowd at the exhibition, accusing “external powers” of supporting the terrorism that has plagued Mali for the past fifteen years.

It was a thinly veiled reference to the Western countries which the junta has repeatedly blamed for fuelling the insurgency.

“We have learned to better defend our interests, to be less dependent on those who want to impose their will on us, and to work with those who are willing to respect us. This is what guides strategic cooperation between Mali and Turkey,” he said.

The remaining days of the expo will include demonstrations of military equipment.

Mali, along with Burkina Faso and Niger, has battled an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group as well as local rebels.

Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, Mali expelled French forces, and turned to military partners like Russia and Turkey.

Mali has relied on Turkey for equipment like drones which it has used against both armed separatists as well as fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

It has also received military equipment from Moscow and support from Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance, which analysts say has made little difference.