Kenya: US embassy bombing survivors protest delay to compensate them

A woman lights candles in front of the memorial plaque dedicated to the victims of the 1998 bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi   -  
By Africanews

Bomb blast

The wait for compensation for survivors and families of victims of the US embassy bombing in Nairobi continues.

On Thursday, the ruling in a case where they want court to compel the Kenyan government to seek compensation from Washington on their behalf was deferred, with the judge saying he needed more time to study the case.

The complainants who had gathered at the court protested the postponement, accusing the justice system of ignoring their suffering.

Others said that their quest for justice was being politicized, pointing at the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Nairobi later this month as the possible reason for delaying the verdict.

The US government has only compensated American victims and embassy staff to date.

More than 5,000 Kenyan survivors and relatives of victims have joined the class-action lawsuit filed in 2021. The verdict is expected on January 15.

The attack on the US embassy compound in Kenya's capital in 1998 killed 224 and injured hundreds more.

