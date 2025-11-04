Welcome to Africanews

Sudan drone strike kills 40 at funeral as conflict escalates in Kordofan

Smoke billows after drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted the northern port in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, Sudan, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

At least 40 people were killed when a drone hit a funeral gathering near El-Obeid in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, officials said.

Local authorities blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the attack in Al-Luweib village. The RSF has not commented.

The strike comes amid escalating fighting across Kordofan and Darfur, where the UN has reported mass killings, famine and possible war crimes.

UN chief António Guterres warned the crisis in Sudan is “spiralling out of control” and urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

Since the war began in April 2023, more than 150,000 people have been killed and 12 million displaced, according to the UN.

