Sudan's Ambassador urges global action against RSF for war crimes

Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt has publicly accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing war crimes and called for the international community to formally classify the group as a terrorist organization, marking a significant escalation in the diplomatic front of the ongoing conflict.

In a forceful statement on Sunday, Ambassador Imadeldin Mustafa Adawi condemned the RSF's actions and urged the international community to take "immediate and effective action" beyond statements of condemnation.

He explicitly stated that the Sudanese government would refuse to negotiate with the RSF, which he said engages in "terrorism against civilians."

Allegations of foreign arms supply complicate mediation

The ambassador reiterated longstanding claims that the United Arab Emirates is supplying weapons to the paramilitary force, a charge the Gulf nation has consistently denied.

He further asserted that the UAE should therefore be barred from any mediation efforts in the conflict, highlighting how allegations of foreign involvement are deepening diplomatic rifts and complicating potential peace processes.

Atrocities in El-Fasher draw UN scrutiny

The accusations come alongside United Nations reports of RSF fighters wreaking havoc in the Darfur city of el-Fasher, with officials citing allegations of over 450 people killed in a single hospital attack and widespread ethnically targeted murders and sexual assaults.

While the RSF denies the hospital killings, accounts from those who fled the city, supported by satellite imagery and social media evidence, paint a picture of systematic violence and mass atrocities against civilians.