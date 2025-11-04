Global hunger monitor confirms famine in two Sudanese cities

A global hunger observatory on Monday confirmed famine conditions in the Sudanese city of al-Fashir which fell recently to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as well as in Kadugli, another besieged town in southern Sudan.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has previously only confirmed famine in camps for displaced people around the North Darfur capital, al-Fashir.

Thousands of civilians are continuing to flee the city to surrounding towns including Tawila, Melit, and Tawisha following its capture.

They have described their harrowing experiences under the 18-month siege. Displaced person, Habib Allah Yakoub, said the circumstances in the city became extremely difficult.

"There was no food, no transportation, and it was very difficult to leave home to find water or food,” he said, adding that he was hit by a random bullet while trying to fetch water from a pump.

Residents have reported that with food supplies cut off, they were forced to eat animal feed and sometimes their hides.

Aid groups worry about the fate of tens of thousands more who are either trapped in al-Fashir or have disappeared as they tried to flee.

The United Nations said it has received credible reports of numerous atrocities committed by the RSF against civilians in the city, including summary executions, and sexual violence, particularly against women and girls.

The IPC said famine was also threatening 20 other areas in Darfur and central Kordofan region, where the conflict has intensified.

Fighting between the RSF and the army over the past 30 months has caused severe hunger and malnutrition to spread across Sudan.

Al-Fashir was the last of Darfur's five state capitals to fall to the RSF which has fighting the army for control of the country.

Thee UN estimates has seen over 40,000 people killed in the war, although that toll is likely much higher. It has also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and driven more than 14 million people from their homes.